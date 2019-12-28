qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Tops $576,371.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $576,371.00 and $2.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,669,290 tokens. qiibee's official message board is blog.qiibee.com.

qiibee's official website is qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

