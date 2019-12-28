Qredit (XQR) Reaches Market Cap of $433,119.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $433,119.00 and approximately $896.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000321 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

