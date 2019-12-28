Qtum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $298.55 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00022369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, EXX, Upbit and Ovis. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $160.11 million and approximately $298.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006048 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,020,156 coins and its circulating supply is 96,270,136 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coindeal, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, Bithumb, BigONE, Kucoin, Poloniex, OKEx, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Allcoin, Binance, HBUS, CoinEgg, Bibox, Cobinhood, BitForex, EXX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Crex24, Bitfinex, ABCC, CoinExchange, Coinnest, GOPAX, Bit-Z, Upbit, Iquant, Exrates, LBank, Ovis, Bitbns, CoinEx, Coinone, Liquid, HitBTC, BCEX, Bleutrade, Livecoin, DigiFinex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

