Quant (QNT) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00047694 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00334479 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003452 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014865 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

