Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 992,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,868. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

