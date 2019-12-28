Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading 28.3% Lower This Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.58 or 0.05919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035761 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

