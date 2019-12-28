Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $80,747.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022266 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.02527045 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,968,589 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Liqui, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

