Quark Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 261,932,530 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

