Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $492,109.00 and $832.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066464 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 123.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,365,987 coins and its circulating supply is 168,365,987 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

