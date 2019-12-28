Qubitica (QBIT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,552.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Qubitica has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for about $24.53 or 0.00333821 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $157,552.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047321 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013671 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003468 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

