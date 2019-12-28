QuickX Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,339.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $27,339.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,638,458 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

