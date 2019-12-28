QUINADS (QUIN) Reaches Market Cap of $30,082.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $30,082.00 and $1.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINADS has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00334747 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013672 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003428 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010115 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

