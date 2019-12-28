QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce sales of $113.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.87 million and the highest is $115.60 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $104.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $508.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.40 million to $513.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $554.68 million, with estimates ranging from $553.20 million to $556.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

QNST stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,480 shares of company stock worth $3,310,192. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in QuinStreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.