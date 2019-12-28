QunQun (QUN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $450,734.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $10.39 and $20.33. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.24 or 0.05921620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029829 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001216 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,737,299 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

