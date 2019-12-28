Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) Short Interest Update

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

NYSE QHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 241,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. Quorum Health has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Get Quorum Health alerts:

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quorum Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 582.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 310,554 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 372,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.