QYNO Market Cap Reaches $396.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $396.00 and $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QYNO has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

