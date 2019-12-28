Radium Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Radium has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $693.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radium has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005805 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radium Coin Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,913,987 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,962 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

