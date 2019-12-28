RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,718,244.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RDNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.89. 183,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,110. RadNet has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.96.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

