Ragnarok (RAGNA) Market Cap Reaches $4,467.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $4,467.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.01300209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,070,253 coins and its circulating supply is 15,247,333 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.