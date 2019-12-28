Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.51. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,207 shares of company stock valued at $38,655,379. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 105.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

