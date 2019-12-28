Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.31.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $6,462,805.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,207 shares of company stock valued at $38,655,379. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,970. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

