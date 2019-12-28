Rankingball Gold (RBG) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rankingball Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rankingball Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rankingball Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.