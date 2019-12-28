Rate3 (RTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,312.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Rate3 has a market cap of $569,888.00 and $99,312.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Ethfinex, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, FCoin, ABCC, Bibox, BitForex, Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Ethfinex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

