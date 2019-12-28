Raven Protocol Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $239,858.00 and approximately $3,845.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.01295621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

