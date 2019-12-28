Ravencoin Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, Graviex and Cryptohub. Ravencoin has a market cap of $117.21 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,169,045,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex, Nanex, QBTC, IDCM and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

