Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.53. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,785,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,599,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,828,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,170,000 after purchasing an additional 175,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.