REAL Market Capitalization Tops $290,665.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. REAL has a market capitalization of $290,665.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

