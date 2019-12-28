RealTract (RET) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. RealTract has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $9,987.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

