RED (RED) Reaches Market Cap of $210,491.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. RED has a total market capitalization of $210,491.00 and approximately $22,242.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00588271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009950 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 567.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

