ReddCoin Trading 23.6% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $26,978.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062311 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00047760 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00578233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00233561 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084909 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005019 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bisq, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Crex24, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

