RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Tops $950,317.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $950,317.00 and approximately $56,122.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00384295 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00089885 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001409 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs' total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs' official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

