Refereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,436.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io and Cobinhood. In the last week, Refereum has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $26,436.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Upbit, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.