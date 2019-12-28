Relex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,336.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Relex has a market cap of $231,392.00 and approximately $1,336.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.01300209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,589,011 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

