Remme Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $249,227.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Remme has a market cap of $3.71 million and $249,227.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Hotbit and Gate.io. During the last week, Remme has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

