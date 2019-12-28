Ren Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $26.70 million and $1.29 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, OKEx, IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.05862072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi Global, Binance, Kyber Network, Tidex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

