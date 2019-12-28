Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Short Interest Up 17.7% in December

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 810,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Renasant stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.22. Renasant has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $39.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth $32,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

