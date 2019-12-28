Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of RGEN opened at $92.23 on Friday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Repligen by 542.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 64.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

