REPO 1-Day Volume Tops $4,757.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One REPO token can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. REPO has a market cap of $5.14 million and $4,757.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01299760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

