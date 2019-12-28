Request Market Cap Reaches $8.51 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Radar Relay, IDEX and Huobi Global. Request has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $165,326.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.01 or 0.05912648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance, Coineal, Gate.io, Huobi Global, KuCoin, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, COSS, Bitbns, WazirX, Mercatox, GOPAX, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

