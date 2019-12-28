Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 585,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 527,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

RECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Resources Connection by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 106,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $525.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

