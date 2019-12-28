Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $247,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,897 shares in the company, valued at $893,758.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 1,167,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.