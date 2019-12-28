Reviewing Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) & Apyx Medical (OTCMKTS:APYX)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics $3.68 million 0.31 N/A N/A N/A Apyx Medical $16.69 million 16.85 $64.01 million ($0.29) -28.38

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -5.14, suggesting that its stock price is 614% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hypertension Diagnostics and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Apyx Medical -66.77% -20.25% -18.35%

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

