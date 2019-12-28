Reviewing Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) & DNB ASA/S (NYSE:DNHBY)

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Itau Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Itau Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB ASA/S $8.75 billion 3.36 $2.98 billion $1.81 10.15 Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 1.03 $274.13 million N/A N/A

DNB ASA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Corpbanca.

Dividends

DNB ASA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DNB ASA/S pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itau Corpbanca has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DNB ASA/S and Itau Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB ASA/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB ASA/S 33.63% 11.30% 0.91% Itau Corpbanca 6.91% 4.76% 0.55%

Risk and Volatility

DNB ASA/S has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DNB ASA/S beats Itau Corpbanca on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

