Reviewing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) & Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares West Bancorporation and Citizens Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $92.54 million 4.51 $28.51 million N/A N/A Citizens Financial Services $64.49 million 3.33 $18.03 million $5.09 11.98

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for West Bancorporation and Citizens Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 27.17% 14.27% 1.20% Citizens Financial Services 27.21% 13.04% 1.31%

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Citizens Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides Internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

