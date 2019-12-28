Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$87.27 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

