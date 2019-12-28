Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $15.75 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

