Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,383,808 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.03% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 550,403 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

