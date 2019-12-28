Rimbit Trading Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Rimbit has a market cap of $43,377.00 and $8.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rimbit has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Rimbit Profile

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

