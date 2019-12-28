Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $23.42 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $23.42 million and $1.56 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, DragonEX, Binance, Bancor Network, C2CX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

