Rivetz 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $217,966.00 and $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00188042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01283864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

